Chhattisgarh Cop Killed In "Accidental Firing" While Cleaning Service Rifle in Bijapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Bairamgarh Police have registered a case after the head constable of the police station died after his service revolver accidentally went off this morning. The incident took place while he was cleaning the weapon, police said.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A head constable was killed following alleged accidental firing while cleaning his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

Deceased Sannu Hapka, was posted at Bhairamgarh police station as head constable. He had gone home on leave and had resumed duty yesterday. Hapka was cleaning his rifle in the mess behind the police station when it accidentally went off.

On hearing the gun shot, the policemen rushed to the spot and was taken to Bhairamgarh Community Health Centre for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Chandrakant Gauvarna said, "Head constable Sannu Hapka posted at Bhairamgarh police station died due to gunshot injuries. He was supposedly cleaning his service rifle when the incident happened at around 9 am at the police station premises."

The bullet had hit the head constable's chest and he sustained severe injuries, Gauvarna added.

Gauvarna further said that Hapka had returned from his leave on August 15 and the rifle was issued to him for ROP duty. It has been learnt that after getting the rifle, he went to the mess behind the police station to clean it when it accidentally went off, he said.

A case has been registered at Bhairamgarh police station and further investigation is underway, Gauvarna said.

