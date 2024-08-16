ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cop Killed In "Accidental Firing" While Cleaning Service Rifle in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A head constable was killed following alleged accidental firing while cleaning his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

Deceased Sannu Hapka, was posted at Bhairamgarh police station as head constable. He had gone home on leave and had resumed duty yesterday. Hapka was cleaning his rifle in the mess behind the police station when it accidentally went off.

On hearing the gun shot, the policemen rushed to the spot and was taken to Bhairamgarh Community Health Centre for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

ASP Chandrakant Gauvarna said, "Head constable Sannu Hapka posted at Bhairamgarh police station died due to gunshot injuries. He was supposedly cleaning his service rifle when the incident happened at around 9 am at the police station premises."

The bullet had hit the head constable's chest and he sustained severe injuries, Gauvarna added.