Chhattisgarh Consumer Forum Orders Builder To Buy Back Plot At Double Price
Legal experts say this decision will provide relief to consumers, sending a strong message that builders cannot back out of written commitments.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission has directed a prominent builder to buy back a residential plot at double the original price. The order came after the builder failed to honour a registered buyback agreement made with the buyer.
The case relates to the Baikunthpur district, where the complainant Dayawati Chauhan purchased a 1,000 sq ft plot in Harshit Icon City in 2015. At the time of purchase, the builder, Singhania Buildcon, had signed a registered contract promising that if the buyer wished to return the plot after five years, the builder would repurchase it at double the price.
However, when the five years ended, Chauhan asked the builder to buy back the plot as per the agreement. The builder refused, going back on the promise. Left with no option, the buyer approached various authorities for justice.
First, the complaint was filed before the Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (CGRERA), which rejected it, stating the case was outside its jurisdiction. Chauhan then moved to the District Consumer Commission in Baikunthpur, but the complaint was again dismissed, with the forum ruling that the matter should be taken to a civil court.
Unwilling to give up, Chauhan appealed before the State Consumer Commission. After a detailed hearing, the bench comprising Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and Member Pramod Kumar Verma found the builder guilty of unfair trade practice and deficiency in service. The Commission also clarified that such disputes do fall under the jurisdiction of the Consumer Commission.
In its order, the State Consumer Commission directed the builder to
- Repurchase the plot at double the price, amounting to Rs 10,50,000, within two months.
- Par 6 per cent annual interest on the amount from November 21, 2023.
- Pay Rs 35,000 as compensation for mental and physical suffering.
- Pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.
The buyer has been asked to provide the necessary documents to complete the process.
