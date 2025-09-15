ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Consumer Forum Orders Builder To Buy Back Plot At Double Price

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission has directed a prominent builder to buy back a residential plot at double the original price. The order came after the builder failed to honour a registered buyback agreement made with the buyer.

Legal experts say this decision will provide relief to consumers, sending a strong message that builders cannot back out of written commitments.

The case relates to the Baikunthpur district, where the complainant Dayawati Chauhan purchased a 1,000 sq ft plot in Harshit Icon City in 2015. At the time of purchase, the builder, Singhania Buildcon, had signed a registered contract promising that if the buyer wished to return the plot after five years, the builder would repurchase it at double the price.

However, when the five years ended, Chauhan asked the builder to buy back the plot as per the agreement. The builder refused, going back on the promise. Left with no option, the buyer approached various authorities for justice.