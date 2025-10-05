ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission Orders Lexus To Replace Faulty Car Or Refund Full Price With Interest

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission has asked Lexus India to either replace a defective hybrid car or refund its full price with interest. The case pertains to a Lexus TG350H hybrid car, worth over Rs 1 crore, purchased by Shivalik Engineering Limited of Raipur for personal use by its CEO.

The commission's decision came after a technical defect was found in a Lexus hybrid car worth over Rs 1 crore purchased by Raipur-based Shivalik Engineering Limited. Due to persistent technical problems, the Commission has ordered the company to replace the vehicle or return the entire amount with interest.

Raipur-based Shivalik Engineering Limited purchased a Lexus hybrid car model TG350H for the personal and family use of its CEO. The car was purchased on October 13, 2023, paying Rs 1,01,31,174. The vehicle was the first model that was brought for sale in Chhattisgarh. The registration finally took place on April 20, 2024. The buyer alleged that the delay caused Shivalik Engineering authorities mental stress.

The buyer alleged that the vehicle was detected with a technical glitch right after purchase. Shortly after delivery, the vehicle began experiencing disruptions while running.

The consumer informed the company, but a qualified mechanic was not sent in time. Upon inspection, it was found to have a serious battery and leakage problem.

The car sent to Bhubaneswar, contrary to the promise

The seller sent the vehicle to Bhubaneswar in Odisha for repairs, despite having promised to get it serviced in Mumbai or Delhi. However, when the car was returned to the consumer approximately four months later, it was found to have dents and scratches in more than six places. Despite this, the vehicle's problems persisted. The car would stall while in motion, posing a safety risk.