Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission Orders Insurance Company To Pay Rs 29 Lakh For Burnt Truck

Raipur: A short circuit occurred suddenly while Surajpur resident Nishank Shukla's truck was descending the Basantpur Ghat in the Balrampur district during the insurance period. Within moments, sparks turned the entire vehicle into flames. The truck was completely burnt, causing losses worth several lakhs.

Insurance company rejected claim, citing “permit expired”

The complainant filed a claim before Oriental Insurance Company, but the company rejected it, stating that the vehicle's national permit authorisation had expired. The complainant then approached the District Consumer Commission, Ambikapur.

District Commission granted partial relief, ordered 75 per cent payment

Based on the surveyor's report, the District Commission granted partial relief and ordered payment of 75 per cent of the vehicle’s damage amounting to Rs 15.81 lakh. However, truck owner Nishank Shukla called it incomplete justice and appealed before the State Consumer Commission.

State Commission said – Insurance company at fault, service deficiency proven