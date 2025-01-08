ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Conspiracy To Target Soldiers Uncovered In Sukma; 2 Maoists Arrested

Sukma: A day after eight police personnel and a civilian driver were killed in a blast in Bijapur, security forces on Tuesday as police in Sukma arrested two Maoists responsible for planting explosives aimed at targeting soldiers. They were arrested following the discovery of two 15 kg bombs placed between Gorgunda and Polampalli on December 28.

The Superintendent of Police of Sukma Kiran Chavan confirmed the arrests of the Maoists.

Upon learning about the bombs, the police acted swiftly to defuse them on-site, preventing a potential disaster. During interrogation, both arrested individuals—20-year-old Madvi Lakka and 24-year-old Madvi Handa—confessed to their involvement. The two Maoists revealed that the explosives were intended to detonate as soldiers passed along Jagargunda Road, an area frequently used during military operations.