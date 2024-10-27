ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Congress Slams Vishnu Deo Govt Over Alleged Custodial Death of Youth

PCC Chief Deepak Baij accused the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government of failing to ensure law and order in Chhattisgarh.

Cong Holds Press Conference Over Youth's Suspicious Death In Police Custody; Accuses Sai-Led Govt
PCC Chief Deepak Baij (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Raipur: Congress held the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government responsible for the suspicious death of a youth in police custody in Balrampur.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office Rajiv Bhawan here on Sunday, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Deepak Baij has accused the government of failing to ensure law and order in the state.

Demanding the Chief Minister's resignation, Congress leader sought the dismissal of the state Home Minister Vijay Sharma as well. According to Baij, one by one, Balodabazar, Kawardha, Surajpur and Balrampur are burning.

He further said the press conferences in all the districts of the Congress committees will be held on 28 October to highlight the problem. Moreover, protests will be held in all the districts on November 3.

According to Baij, the young man died in the custody of Balrampur police, while the cop claimed that Gurucharan died by hanging himself in the bathroom.

According to Baij, "The family members of the deceased said that the police called Gurucharan Mandal and his father to the police station and kept them in police custody for 4 days. Gurucharan's father alleged that the police beat them brutally, due to which his son died."

Baij also stated, "The police cannot keep any person in custody for more than 24 hours, and asked why he was not presented before the court within a day."

The PCC Chief sought an investigation by a High Court judge and strict action against the policemen involved in this case. He further said that the post-mortem of the deceased's body should be done by a team of doctors and a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore should be given to the deceased family.

