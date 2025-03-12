ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Congress Seeks CBI Probe In Distribution Of Compensation For Land Acquisition

Raipur: The Congress in Chhattisgarh assembly on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into irregularities in the distribution of compensation for land acquisition for the central government's road project. MLAs of the main Opposition party staged a walk-out after the BJP government conceded that there were irregularities but did not accept the demand.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant raised the issue during Question Hour. The government has admitted that irregularities in the land acquisition in a few villages in Raipur caused a loss of Rs 43.19 crore to the Union government, Mahant said. Further, compensation of more than Rs 350 crore was paid and funds were misappropriated in the execution of the entire Bharatmala project, he alleged.

A few officials were suspended, but the Central Bureau of Investigation needs to probe the entire matter, the Congress leader added. In his reply, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma said the notification for land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under Bharatmala project was issued in January 2020, and the compensation was awarded on March 18, 2021.

As complaints were received pertaining to the distribution of compensation, Raipur collector was asked to conduct a probe in August 2022, he said. The minister accepted that irregularities were committed in the land acquisition process, such as partition of land after the issuance of notification for acquisition, on-paper acquisition of already acquired land, and allocation of compensation to persons other than the actual owner.

As per the probe report received from Raipur Collector on April 26, 2024, compensation had been distributed by dividing 13 original Khasras (land tracts) into 53 small plots in village Nayakbandha, he said. The probe report also mentioned that the government suffered a financial loss due to the inclusion of cases of purchase and sale after the issuance of the initial notification, and approval of compensation by preparing fake transfer of ownership on back dates, he said.