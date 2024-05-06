Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Misbehaved, Locked Me in Room: Radhika Kheda

Former Congress leader Radhika Kheda speaking at a press conference in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Radhika Kheda has levelled serious allegations against the Congress Party. Addressing reporters here, Radhika Kheda said, "On April 30, when I went to talk to the media chairman of the Chhattisgarh Congress, Sushil Anand Shukla, he started misbehaving with me and also abused me. I screamed a lot and asked other party workers to go down and call the party's general secretary. But no one moved, so I took out my cell phone and said I am recording the whole thing."

"Sushil Anand Shukla gave a signal and two more people present in that room closed the door from inside. The room remained closed for about a minute and I was abused. All the three men got up and came towards me, I kept shouting but no one tried to open the door. I somehow managed to move out and went to the State General Secretary and presented my side. I cried a lot, but it fell on deaf ears," Kheda further alleged.

Radhika Kheda said that her grandmother is a devotee of Ram. "She had expressed her desire to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. So as per her wish, I took her to Ayodhya. After this, I came back to my home in Delhi. As soon as I returned home, I put the Ram flag at the entrance of my house. When I posted its video and photos on social media, I was targeted from all sides. The Congress party asked me why did I go to Ayodhya?" she further alleged.

Recently, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge visited Janjgir Champa in support of Shiv Dahria. During this, a press conference was held in Raipur in the presence of the then-media coordinator Radhika Kheda. Kheda said that it was during this time that Anand abused and misbehaved with her.

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders and Sushil Anand Shukla are yet to respond to allegations levelled by Radhika Kheda.