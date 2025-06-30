Chhattisgarh Congress Chief’s Phone Stolen During Party Meeting, BJP Takes A Dig

Raipur: PCC Chief Deepak Baij's mobile phone was stolen from the Congress office, Rajiv Bhawan, on Sunday. This incident happened when Baij was chairing the state executive meeting of NSUI and was deciding the strategy for the upcoming programmes of the party.

During the meeting, Baij's mobile was kept on the table, and MLA Devendra Yadav, former mayor Ejaz Dhebar and senior leader Pramod Dubey were also present nearby. After the meeting was over, when Baij tried to search for the mobile, it was not found. On calling, the mobile was found switched off, after which the suspicion of theft deepened.

The information about this incident was immediately given to the police by NSUI state president Neeraj Pandey. The police reached the spot and started an investigation, and the CCTV footage at Congress Bhawan is also being examined. Deepak Baij said that the mobile has many important numbers and sensitive information.

BJP takes a dig

The incident of mobile theft has also taken a political turn. Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap took a jibe at the matter, saying, "Deepak Baij should reveal what was in his mobile that Congress leaders are so eager to know. Does he suspect Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, or any other Congress leader is behind the theft? If he does, he should say it openly so the government can help recover the mobile."

Political temperature in the state rises

After this statement came out, there has been a stir in the Congress camp, and jibes have started in the BJP camp. At present, the police are investigating this matter, but the question is that the mobile of the party president was stolen in the state office of Congress itself. Is this just a theft or the knock of some political secret? The theft is not of a device, perhaps of information as well. Now, the political corridors are eagerly waiting for the results of the investigation.

