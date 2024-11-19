Chhattisgarh CM Spends Night At Bastar CRPF Camp

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, currently on a tour of Bastar, spent Monday night at CRPF's 241 Bastariya Battalion headquarters in Sedwa, showing solidarity with soldiers stationed in the Naxal-affected region.

During his tour, Sai presided over a meeting of the Bastar Development Authority in Chitrakoot, where several key decisions were made to accelerate regional development. Traditional leaders Baiga Gunia and Sirha were also honoured during the meeting.

Later, the Chief Minister reached the CRPF camp, where he was warmly welcomed by officers and personnel. Donning the CRPF uniform, the Chief Minister interacted with the soldiers, offered words of encouragement, and presented them with gifts in recognition of their service. The CRPF officers, in turn, presented a memento to the Chief Minister as a gesture of gratitude.

CRPF male and female commandos performed traditional tribal dances in a cultural program attended by the CM. Following this, Sai served food to the soldiers and joined them for dinner. He also spent the night at the camp, accompanied by senior officials, including the Bastar IG, Bastar Collector, and Bastar Superintendent of Police.

On Tuesday, the second day of his Bastar tour, CM Sai is scheduled to visit Dantewada district. He will depart from the helipad near Keshlu ITI and head to the temple of Danteshwari Devi to offer prayers. The Chief Minister will then return to Raipur to conclude his visit.