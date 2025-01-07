ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To DRG Jawans Killed In Bijapur IED Blast

The Chief Minister also met the families of the slain DRG jawans at the Dantewada Police Headquarters.

Site of the Naxal IED attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh
Site of the Naxal IED attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Raipur\Bijapur\Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday paid tribute to the nine people including eight DRG jawans killed in an IED explosion by the Naxalites in Bijapur the preceding day.

The CM along with Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and Minister Kedar Kashyap paid floral tribute to the slain at Dantewada Police Headquarters. CM Sai also met the families of the slain personnel and extended all possible help to them.

Eight DRG personnel and a driver were killed on Monday when the vehicle was blown with an IED by the Naxalites in Bijapur district. The attack took place when the security forces personnel were returning after a fierce encounter in Abujhmad on Saturday and Sunday. Five Naxalites were killed in that encounter, which was jointly carried out by the DRG of four districts--Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar and Kondagaon along with the Joint Action Force of Bastar Fighters.

On Monday, a vehicle carrying Dantewada DRG jawans was blown by the Naxalites with the 70 kg IED near Ambeli between Bhejji and Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm. The blast was so powerful that a crater more than 10 feet deep and wide was formed on the concrete road. The vehicle has been blown to pieces due to the explosion. A part of the vehicle was seen hanging on a nearby tree.

The security personnel killed in the IED explosion have been identified as DRG Head Constable Budhram Korsa, Constable Pandaru Ram Poy, Baman Sodhi and Dumma Markam and Bastar Fighters Constable Somdu Vetti, Sudarshan Vetti, Subarnath Yadav and Harish Korma. Police said that the driver was a common citizen, who has been identified as Tuleshwar Rana. According to the police, the slain soldiers Korsa and Sodhi were from Bijapur district, while the rest of the soldiers were from Dantewada district. The driver of the vehicle was a resident of Jagdalpur.

