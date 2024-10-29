Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Flags Off 'Run For Unity' In Raipur

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Raipur on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the Iron Man of India inspires all to move unitedly towards prosperity and integrity.

The Run for Unity was organised at Telibandha in Raipur. Sai participated at the race along with his cabinet colleagues, Ramvichar Netam, Tankaram Verma, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakshmi Rajwada. Religious guru Khuswant Saheb and BJP leader Purandar Mishra were also present here. The CM also extended greetings for Dhanteras, Deepavali, Annakoot, State Foundation Day and Chhath.

A large number of participants took part in the event. Sai said the purpose of Run for Unity is to promote unity and integrity. Highlighting the contribution of the architect of united India, Sai said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had united all the states, merging them into India. He had dedicated his entire life for ensuring unity and integrity of India."

Speaking on the occasion, minister Ramvichar Netam has greeted people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and called on people to take a pledge on maintaining the integrity and unity of the country. "On this holy day, let us all take a pledge to maintain India's unity and integrity. We have to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047. To achieve the target, we all have to move forward unitedly," he said.