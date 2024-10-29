ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Flags Off 'Run For Unity' In Raipur

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, some Cabinet ministers, players and many common people participated in the Run for Unity held at Telibandha in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Flags Off 'Run For Unity' In Raipur
Run for Unity flagged off in Raipur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Raipur on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the Iron Man of India inspires all to move unitedly towards prosperity and integrity.

The Run for Unity was organised at Telibandha in Raipur. Sai participated at the race along with his cabinet colleagues, Ramvichar Netam, Tankaram Verma, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakshmi Rajwada. Religious guru Khuswant Saheb and BJP leader Purandar Mishra were also present here. The CM also extended greetings for Dhanteras, Deepavali, Annakoot, State Foundation Day and Chhath.

A large number of participants took part in the event. Sai said the purpose of Run for Unity is to promote unity and integrity. Highlighting the contribution of the architect of united India, Sai said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had united all the states, merging them into India. He had dedicated his entire life for ensuring unity and integrity of India."

Speaking on the occasion, minister Ramvichar Netam has greeted people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and called on people to take a pledge on maintaining the integrity and unity of the country. "On this holy day, let us all take a pledge to maintain India's unity and integrity. We have to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047. To achieve the target, we all have to move forward unitedly," he said.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand CM Participates In 'Run For Unity' In Dehradun
  2. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Leads 'Run for Unity' On National Unity Day In Srinagar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Raipur on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the Iron Man of India inspires all to move unitedly towards prosperity and integrity.

The Run for Unity was organised at Telibandha in Raipur. Sai participated at the race along with his cabinet colleagues, Ramvichar Netam, Tankaram Verma, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakshmi Rajwada. Religious guru Khuswant Saheb and BJP leader Purandar Mishra were also present here. The CM also extended greetings for Dhanteras, Deepavali, Annakoot, State Foundation Day and Chhath.

A large number of participants took part in the event. Sai said the purpose of Run for Unity is to promote unity and integrity. Highlighting the contribution of the architect of united India, Sai said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had united all the states, merging them into India. He had dedicated his entire life for ensuring unity and integrity of India."

Speaking on the occasion, minister Ramvichar Netam has greeted people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and called on people to take a pledge on maintaining the integrity and unity of the country. "On this holy day, let us all take a pledge to maintain India's unity and integrity. We have to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047. To achieve the target, we all have to move forward unitedly," he said.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand CM Participates In 'Run For Unity' In Dehradun
  2. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Leads 'Run for Unity' On National Unity Day In Srinagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH CMRUN FOR UNITYSARDAR VALLABHBHAI PATELVISHNU SAI FLAGS OFF RUN FOR UNITY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.