Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculations On Cabinet Expansion

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Sunday night and expected to meet several Union ministers on Monday.

According to sources, the CM will board a flight for Delhi at around 9 pm. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with many other Union ministers during his Delhi tour.

The meeting with Shah will come in the wake of the Centre's support and cooperation to the state government in its drive to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh. In the last one week, the Chhattisgarh government has recorded many achievements in its campaign against Naxalites.

To name a few such feats, an entire panchayat under the Bastar Division recently became Naxal-free while more than 50 Naxalites have surrendered within a week, a fallout of the initiatives launched against Naxals by both the Centre and state government. Sai can meet the Union Home Minister and submit a report about these developments, sources said.

Meanwhile, Sai's Delhi visit has revived speculations on the expansion of his cabinet. Earlier when the CM had gone to Delhi there was a discussion that the Centre's permission was received for cabinet expansion and necessary administrative changes were made after returning to the state. Some of which included, reinstatement of the chairmen of the boards and corporations. Now again, similar talks of cabinet expansion have risen with Sai's visit to Delhi.