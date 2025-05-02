Chhattisgarh CM Transfers Rs 10 Cr Under PMAY To 2,500 Surrendered Naxalites, Violence-Hit Families

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday disbursed Rs 10 crore as the first instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Rural) to 2,500 surrendered Maoists and families affected by Naxal violence, a government official said. The official said Rs 40,000 each has been released for the construction of houses for the left-wing radicals who gave up arms and victims of Naxal violence.

Of the 2,500 surrendered Naxalite beneficiaries, the highest 809 were from Sukma, followed by 594 from Bijapur, 316 from Narayanpur, 202 from Bastar, 180 from Dantewada, 166 from Kondagaon and 138 from Kanker districts, he said.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Sai said the Central government has approved 15,000 such houses for the surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Naxal violence on a special request from the state government, as they did not meet the eligibility criteria of the PMAY scheme.

He said the state government would provide all possible help to the surrendered rebels and victims of Maoist violence to build houses. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, and officials attended the virtual programme.