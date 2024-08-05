ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Showers Petals On Kanwariyas From Helicopter

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

CM Vishnu Deo Sai along with his deputy, Vijay Sharma showered flower petals on Bhoramdev Temple and the Kanwariyas from a helicopter. After which, the CM and deputy CM offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

Chhattisgarh CM Showers Petals On Kanwariyas From Helicopter
Flowers being showered on Kanwariyas from helicopter (ETV Bharat Photo)

Raipur\Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai showered flower petals from a helicopter on Kanwariyas in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday. Sai was accompanied by deputy CM Vijay Sharma.

On the third Monday of Sawan, which holds a special importance among Hindus as three forms of Lord Shiva are worshipped on this day, petals were showered on thousands of the devotees who had reached Bhoramdev temple after walking hundreds of kilometres. Such an event took place for the first time in Chhattisgarh.

The devotees considered this as a historic moment as the Chief Minister himself showered flowers on them from a helicopter and this has increased their enthusiasm much more. After showering petals on the Kanwariyas, CM reached the PG College helipad of Kabirdham district, where he was welcomed by some public representatives, district administration officials and several villagers.

The CM then reached the Baba Bhoramdev Temple along with Sharma. They offered special puja rituals and 'Rudrabhishek' before the deity by chanting mantras. Sai said he had prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the state and sought blessings from the Almighty.

"Today, is a matter of great fortune for us to visit Lord Bholenath in Bhoramdev on the third Monday of Sawan. After reaching here, I have prayed to Lord Bholenath for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all people of the state. Flowers were showered on Bhoramdev Temple and Kanwariyas from the helicopter," Sai said.

Earlier, a similar initiative was taken in Uttar Pradesh where flower petals were showered on Kanwariyas across four districts from helicopters.

