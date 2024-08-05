Chhattisgarh CM Showers Petals On Kanwariyas From Helicopter

Raipur\Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai showered flower petals from a helicopter on Kanwariyas in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday. Sai was accompanied by deputy CM Vijay Sharma.

On the third Monday of Sawan, which holds a special importance among Hindus as three forms of Lord Shiva are worshipped on this day, petals were showered on thousands of the devotees who had reached Bhoramdev temple after walking hundreds of kilometres. Such an event took place for the first time in Chhattisgarh.

The devotees considered this as a historic moment as the Chief Minister himself showered flowers on them from a helicopter and this has increased their enthusiasm much more. After showering petals on the Kanwariyas, CM reached the PG College helipad of Kabirdham district, where he was welcomed by some public representatives, district administration officials and several villagers.

The CM then reached the Baba Bhoramdev Temple along with Sharma. They offered special puja rituals and 'Rudrabhishek' before the deity by chanting mantras. Sai said he had prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the state and sought blessings from the Almighty.

"Today, is a matter of great fortune for us to visit Lord Bholenath in Bhoramdev on the third Monday of Sawan. After reaching here, I have prayed to Lord Bholenath for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all people of the state. Flowers were showered on Bhoramdev Temple and Kanwariyas from the helicopter," Sai said.

Earlier, a similar initiative was taken in Uttar Pradesh where flower petals were showered on Kanwariyas across four districts from helicopters.

Read more

Maoists Will Be Wiped Out In Chhattisgarh Soon, CM Says After Paying Tributes To Martyred Jawan