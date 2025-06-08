Chhattisgarh CM Presents Bastar Development Blueprint to PM Modi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a proposed blueprint for Bastar’s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting held on June 6 in the national capital. The latter has agreed to the proposals stating that a final decision on their execution will be taken soon. The proposals pertain to a couple of mega projects that have the potential to change the face of the Bastar division as well as the entire state of Chhattisgarh.

The government has adopted the twin strategy of containing the Naxalite activities on one hand and ushering in development on the other. Primary among the latter is the proposed Bodhghat dam project which is expected to be a milestone in extending irrigation facilities in the Bastar division.

It is being claimed that the scheme will lead to power production of 125 megawatt besides providing 4824 tonnes of fish. This would generate employment for more than 2000 people while providing irrigation facilities to an area of 3, 78,475 hectares. In addition to this it will ensure 49 metric cubic metres of potable water.

This scheme is proposed to be executed for Rs 29,000 crores which will cover both the hydropower and irrigation elements. The dam will have a total storage capacity of 2727 metric cubic meters with a proposed catchment area of 10440 hectares.

The Bodhghat project is to be executed on the Indravati River which is a major tributary of Godavari. This river flows for 264 km in the state. The project is proposed at a site near Gidam in Dantewada and Jagdalpur.

This project finds a mention in the 1990 Godavari award. It is expected to benefit the farmers in a big way and help accelerate development in Chhattisgarh. It is expected to benefit 269 villages in the Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada districts.

Officials say that the work on this project was stalled on account of the Naxalite menace. Since its proposed site is in the Naxalism hit area, the work could not take off. It is being assumed that the generation of employment through this project will further help in containing Naxalism in the region.

A blueprint has also been prepared for the Indravati-Mahanadi interlinking project which is to be executed at a cost of Rs 20,000 crores and will provide irrigation to 50,000 hectares in Kanker district. The Chief Minister said, “The Centre has assured that it will execute whatever scheme is needed to the development of Chhattisgarh.”

He said that a strategy is being prepared to develop Bastar after the end of Naxalism in the area. Efforts are on to present Chhattisgarh as a model state of development. Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s development is linked to Bastar’s development and now priority is being given to bringing Bastar to the mainstream of development.

It is being said that the execution of the twin proposed projects will have a long-term impact on the entire region. It will help multiply agricultural produce in both Rabi and Kharif season across the area that they cover.