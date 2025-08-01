Chhattisgarh CM Meets Amit Shah; Discusses Anti-Naxal Ops

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed key issues related to the holistic development of his state and strategies to counter the Maoist challenge. The chief minister apprised the Union home minister of the achievements under anti-Maoist operations and the roadmap ahead, according to an official release.

Sai conveyed that the state has achieved notable success in its anti-Naxal campaigns over the past one-and-a-half years. A total of 445 Maoists, including top leaders, have been neutralised in 33 major encounters since December 2023. Additionally, 1,554 Maoists have been arrested and 1,588 have surrendered.

The chief minister highlighted the state is working under a comprehensive "Integrated Development and Security" policy aimed at fully eliminating the Maoist influence.

This includes the expansion of road infrastructure, education and healthcare services in affected regions, the release said. These initiatives have not only reduced the Maoist influence but also strengthened public trust in the administration.

On this occasion, the chief minister also expressed his gratitude to the home minister for his continued support and guidance in ensuring security and development in Bastar and other affected regions. Shah commended the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives, describing them as historic in the fight against Maoism and assured full support from the Central government in this ongoing mission, the release said.

The two leaders also discussed the preparations for the Amrit Rajat Mahotsav 2025 being organised to mark 25 years of Chhattisgarh's formation. The chief minister informed that special efforts are being made to make this celebration grand and memorable. The event will highlight the state's cultural heritage, social unity and economic achievements to a national and international audience, the release added.