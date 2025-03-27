ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Launches Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, Flags Off Pilgrimage Train

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched his government's 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' under which free travel will be provided to beneficiaries to pilgrimage sites outside the state.

The CM flagged off the first special pilgrimage train under the scheme from Raipur railway station to Tirupati, Madurai and Rameswaram. There are 780 persons from Raipur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts on board. The pilgrimage for devotees will continue under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, for which Rs 15 crore has been earmarked in the Budget, Sai said.

"The desire of our elderly citizens to go on pilgrimage often remains unfulfilled due to financial difficulties. We are happy that we are able to fulfil their desire. Besides persons of 60 years of age or above, widows and abandoned women will also be covered as beneficiaries under the scheme," the CM said.

Under another scheme called Mukhyamantri Ramlala (Ayodhya Darshan) Yojana, more than 22,000 devotees have visited Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya so far, Sai added.