Chhattisgarh CM Announces Aid Of Rs 15 Cr Each To Disaster-Hit Kerala, Tripura

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has announced on his X handle that the government is ready to help disaster-hit Kerala and Tripura in their crisis and has decided to release Rs 15 crore each to the two states.

Chhattisgarh CM Announces Aid Of Rs 15 Cr Each To Disaster-Hit Kerala, Tripura
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (ETV Bharat/ File)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has extended a helping hand to Tripura and Kerala that have been witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a financial aid of Rs 15 crore each to the two states to assist in their rehabilitation work.

Taking to his X handle, to announce the assistance, Sai wrote that Kerala and Tripura have witnessed massive loss of lives and property due to natural calamities and so the government has decided to provide Rs 15 crore each to both the states. He said that the government is ready to help the disaster-affected people.

"In the past few days, sad news has been received about massive loss of lives and property due to natural disasters in Tripura and Kerala. In this hour of crisis, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to release an amount of Rs 15 crore each to both the states as disaster relief. My sympathies are with the people affected by the disaster. The Chhattisgarh government is ready to help both the states in this difficult situation," Sai tweeted.

Notably, natural calamity struck Kerala on July 30 and since then the state has been struggling with the devastation caused by the series of landslides and floods. Over 300 people have lost their lives and several others were injured in Mundakkai, Wayanad.

The state government is trying hard to compensate for the loss of lives and livelihood, rehabilitate the displaced and rebuild their homes. Also, an appeal has been made to people and other state governments to donate in the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for undertaking rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Wayanad.

