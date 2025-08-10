Chhattisgarh CM Announces 34 New Nalanda Campuses For State: All You Need To Know

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the expansion of the prestigious Nalanda project by opening 34 new campuses across the state, especially in rural and tribal areas. These campuses will serve as central library-cum-reading zones, offering a state-of-the-art environment for focused study and online and offline learning facilities for students preparing for competitive and higher exams.
According to officials, the new Nalanda campuses will be built in major cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai and Raigarh, and remote forest areas of the state like Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Surajpur, Baikunthpur, Chirmiri, Kunkuri, Jashpur, Balrampur and Pendra.
Chief Minister Sai stated that the government was committed to ensuring no student is left behind due to a lack of facilities.
“From Sukma to Surajpur, from Raigarh to Kawardha, we are building more than just libraries—we are laying the foundation for the bright future of Chhattisgarh’s youth,” he said. “These Nalanda campuses will give wings to the dreams of those who are determined to build a better tomorrow.”
‘Nalanda campus for development of youth’
Sai said that the state government was coming with new Nalanda campuses so that youth from every corner can access quality higher education and competitive exam preparation facilities.
“These Nalanda campuses are not just buildings; they are the foundation of the bright future of our youth. Equipped with all the modern facilities, these central libraries and reading rooms will provide both online and offline study options. These will have high-quality books available for higher education and competitive exams,” he said.
The state's Urban Administration and Development Department has sanctioned Rs 237.57 crore for the construction of 33 new Nalanda campuses in the last two years, according to officials.
“The purpose behind releasing this amount is to provide a better environment for studies for the youth,” they said.
Biggest Nalanda campus in Raigarh
After a Rs 42.56 crore agreement between Raigarh Municipal Corporation and NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), a central public sector undertaking, another campus with a 700-seat facility is being built in Raigarh through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, per officials.
It is being said that this will be the largest Nalanda campus in Chhattisgarh.
Moreover, Rs 125.88 crore has been sanctioned in the current financial year for 18 campuses in 17 urban bodies, while in the last financial year, Rs 111.70 crore was sanctioned for 15 campuses in different cities. Of these, the tender process for 11 campuses has been completed, and work orders have been issued to construction agencies.
Nalanda campuses in urban bodies
With the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, who also holds the Urban Administration and Development Department, the first instalment of Rs 19.14 crore has been released this month for Nalanda campuses in 11 urban bodies.
Under this initiative, 10 urban bodies will have 500-seat libraries, while 22 cities will have 250-seat libraries.
Raipur currently has three such central library-cum-reading rooms. The 1,000-seat Nalanda Campus-cum-Reading Zone, the 800-seat Takshila Central Library-cum-Smart Reading Area and the 500-seat Central Library.
In the last 5 years, 400 youths who studied there have been selected in various competitive exams and have not only secured good jobs but have also got admission to prestigious higher education institutions.
Two new libraries, one with 1,000 seats and one with 500 seats, will soon be built in Raipur. The department has released funds twice for these libraries. The first time, Rs 22.80 crore was sanctioned, and the second time, Rs 11.28 crore was sanctioned.
