Chhattisgarh CM Announces 34 New Nalanda Campuses For State: All You Need To Know

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the expansion of the prestigious Nalanda project by opening 34 new campuses across the state, especially in rural and tribal areas. These campuses will serve as central library-cum-reading zones, offering a state-of-the-art environment for focused study and online and offline learning facilities for students preparing for competitive and higher exams.

According to officials, the new Nalanda campuses will be built in major cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai and Raigarh, and remote forest areas of the state like Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Surajpur, Baikunthpur, Chirmiri, Kunkuri, Jashpur, Balrampur and Pendra.

Chief Minister Sai stated that the government was committed to ensuring no student is left behind due to a lack of facilities.

“From Sukma to Surajpur, from Raigarh to Kawardha, we are building more than just libraries—we are laying the foundation for the bright future of Chhattisgarh’s youth,” he said. “These Nalanda campuses will give wings to the dreams of those who are determined to build a better tomorrow.”

‘Nalanda campus for development of youth’

Sai said that the state government was coming with new Nalanda campuses so that youth from every corner can access quality higher education and competitive exam preparation facilities.

“These Nalanda campuses are not just buildings; they are the foundation of the bright future of our youth. Equipped with all the modern facilities, these central libraries and reading rooms will provide both online and offline study options. These will have high-quality books available for higher education and competitive exams,” he said.

The state's Urban Administration and Development Department has sanctioned Rs 237.57 crore for the construction of 33 new Nalanda campuses in the last two years, according to officials.