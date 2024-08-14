ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Class 8 Boy Brings Pistol To School In Bag; Father, Uncle Arrested

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A class VIII student in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district brought his father's pistol to school for showing it to his friends. Later, the boy's father and uncle were arrested under the Arms Act.

Teachers conducting the routine checking were shocked when they saw a pistol inside the bag of the student. They recovered the firearm and police were informed.

Plainclothes policemen from Kotwali police station arrived at the spot and spoke to the student. The boy told cops that he had taken out the pistol from his father's cupboard and brought it in his bag to school for showing it to his friends and classmates.

Kotwali police station in-charge Praveen Dwivedi said, "After taking information from the minor boy, his father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning. The two run a hotel in Janjgir".