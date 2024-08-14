ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Class 8 Boy Brings Pistol To School In Bag; Father, Uncle Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

After a student was found carrying a pistol in his bag to show his classmates in school, his father and uncle were arrested under the Arms Act. Also, the boy was produced before Janjgir court and sent to Child Protection Home in Korba.

Chhattisgarh Class 8 Boy Brings Pistol To School In Bag; Father, Uncle Arrested
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A class VIII student in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district brought his father's pistol to school for showing it to his friends. Later, the boy's father and uncle were arrested under the Arms Act.

Teachers conducting the routine checking were shocked when they saw a pistol inside the bag of the student. They recovered the firearm and police were informed.

Plainclothes policemen from Kotwali police station arrived at the spot and spoke to the student. The boy told cops that he had taken out the pistol from his father's cupboard and brought it in his bag to school for showing it to his friends and classmates.

Kotwali police station in-charge Praveen Dwivedi said, "After taking information from the minor boy, his father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning. The two run a hotel in Janjgir".

During interrogation, the boy's father and uncle told that they had bought the country-made pistol and a sword from Bolbam Basuki Nath, Dwivedi said. They also submitted the sword that was kept at home to police, he added.

A case was registered against the two under the Arms Act and both were arrested. On the other hand, the boy was produced before the Janjgir court from where he was sent to the Child Protection Home in Korba.

Read more

Watch! Youth flaunting a pistol and loading bullets

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A class VIII student in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district brought his father's pistol to school for showing it to his friends. Later, the boy's father and uncle were arrested under the Arms Act.

Teachers conducting the routine checking were shocked when they saw a pistol inside the bag of the student. They recovered the firearm and police were informed.

Plainclothes policemen from Kotwali police station arrived at the spot and spoke to the student. The boy told cops that he had taken out the pistol from his father's cupboard and brought it in his bag to school for showing it to his friends and classmates.

Kotwali police station in-charge Praveen Dwivedi said, "After taking information from the minor boy, his father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning. The two run a hotel in Janjgir".

During interrogation, the boy's father and uncle told that they had bought the country-made pistol and a sword from Bolbam Basuki Nath, Dwivedi said. They also submitted the sword that was kept at home to police, he added.

A case was registered against the two under the Arms Act and both were arrested. On the other hand, the boy was produced before the Janjgir court from where he was sent to the Child Protection Home in Korba.

Read more

Watch! Youth flaunting a pistol and loading bullets

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOY BRINGS PISTOL TO SCHOOLARRESTED UNDER THE ARMS ACTSTUDENT BRINGS PISTOL FROM HOMECLASS 8 BOY BRINGS PISTOL TO SCHOOL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.