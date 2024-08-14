Chhattisgarh Class 8 Boy Brings Pistol To School In Bag; Father, Uncle Arrested

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A class VIII student in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district brought his father's pistol to school for showing it to his friends. Later, the boy's father and uncle were arrested under the Arms Act.
Teachers conducting the routine checking were shocked when they saw a pistol inside the bag of the student. They recovered the firearm and police were informed.
Plainclothes policemen from Kotwali police station arrived at the spot and spoke to the student. The boy told cops that he had taken out the pistol from his father's cupboard and brought it in his bag to school for showing it to his friends and classmates.
Kotwali police station in-charge Praveen Dwivedi said, "After taking information from the minor boy, his father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning. The two run a hotel in Janjgir".
During interrogation, the boy's father and uncle told that they had bought the country-made pistol and a sword from Bolbam Basuki Nath, Dwivedi said. They also submitted the sword that was kept at home to police, he added.
A case was registered against the two under the Arms Act and both were arrested. On the other hand, the boy was produced before the Janjgir court from where he was sent to the Child Protection Home in Korba.
