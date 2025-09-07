ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Class 2 Girl Student Beaten, Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups Over Toilet Permission; Teacher Dismissed

Surguja: An eight-year-old girl student in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district was unable to stand on her legs after her teacher allegedly beat her and made her do 100 sit-ups in the class for going to the toilet.

The incident that took place on Wednesday at DAV Mukhyamantri Public School in Pratapgarh area of Sitapur came to the fore only on Friday after the class 2 student's family filed a police complaint.

The family first approached the school, but, facing inaction, reached the office of the Superintendent of Police with their complaint on Friday.

In their complaint, the family alleged that when the student asked for permission to go to the bathroom in the school, the teacher, Namrata Singh, hit the girl's legs with sticks and then made her do 100 sit-ups in the class.

The student, according to them, was beaten even during the sit-ups and suffered muscle injury, due to which she was not even able to stand. The family alleged that when they complained about the matter to the principal, he did not take any action and instead denied the entire incident.