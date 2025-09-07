Chhattisgarh: Class 2 Girl Student Beaten, Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups Over Toilet Permission; Teacher Dismissed
Another case of corporal punishment has come to the fore from Surguja district, where an 8-year-old student was made to do 100 sit-ups.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 9:13 AM IST
Surguja: An eight-year-old girl student in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district was unable to stand on her legs after her teacher allegedly beat her and made her do 100 sit-ups in the class for going to the toilet.
The incident that took place on Wednesday at DAV Mukhyamantri Public School in Pratapgarh area of Sitapur came to the fore only on Friday after the class 2 student's family filed a police complaint.
The family first approached the school, but, facing inaction, reached the office of the Superintendent of Police with their complaint on Friday.
In their complaint, the family alleged that when the student asked for permission to go to the bathroom in the school, the teacher, Namrata Singh, hit the girl's legs with sticks and then made her do 100 sit-ups in the class.
The student, according to them, was beaten even during the sit-ups and suffered muscle injury, due to which she was not even able to stand. The family alleged that when they complained about the matter to the principal, he did not take any action and instead denied the entire incident.
Following the police complaint, the School Education Department took cognisance of the case. District Education Officer Dinesh Jha wrote a letter to the regional director of DAV Mukhyamantri Public Schools in Bhilai on the basis of the complaint and recommended action.
After the DEO's letter, the regional director on Saturday dismissed the teacher with immediate effect, while the in-charge Principal Rajiv Singh was held responsible for negligence in this matter and for not taking action even after the complaint. The regional director sent the in-charge Principal on leave in the matter.
"Making the girl do sit-ups and beating her has been taken seriously. A letter was written to the regional director of DAV Mukhyamantri Public School in Bhilai in this matter. The DAV management has dismissed the teacher as well as removed the in-charge Principal. Such negligence will not be tolerated. Investigation is still going on in this matter," Jha said.
It is pertinent to mention here that corporal punishment in schools is banned in India under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Section 17(1) of the Act prohibits any child from being subjected to "physical punishment or mental harassment".
"Whoever contravenes the provisions of sub-section (1) shall be liable to disciplinary action under the service rules applicable to such person," reads the Act.
Read More