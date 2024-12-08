ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former Exam Controller Aarti Vasnik In CGPSC Recruitment Scam

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former exam controller Aarti Vasnik in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, officials said on Sunday.

The CBI is investigating the alleged massive irregularities and scam in the CGPSC exam. Recently, the central probe agency arrested former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani in the case. Now, Aarti’s arrest is seen as a major development in the case.

According to officials, the CBI sleuths raided Aarti’s house in the Rajnandgaon area two days ago and found some solid evidence of her involvement in the scam.

“We have arrested Aarti on the basis of documents and other evidence found in her house during raids,” a CBI official claimed.