Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former Exam Controller Aarti Vasnik In CGPSC Recruitment Scam

The probe agency also arrested former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani in the case recently.

Chhattisgarh: CBI Arrests Former Exam Controller Aarti Vasnik In CGPSC Recruitment Scam
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former exam controller Aarti Vasnik in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, officials said on Sunday.

The CBI is investigating the alleged massive irregularities and scam in the CGPSC exam. Recently, the central probe agency arrested former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani in the case. Now, Aarti’s arrest is seen as a major development in the case.

According to officials, the CBI sleuths raided Aarti’s house in the Rajnandgaon area two days ago and found some solid evidence of her involvement in the scam.

“We have arrested Aarti on the basis of documents and other evidence found in her house during raids,” a CBI official claimed.

The investigators are preparing to court Aarti in the court and seek remand for interrogation, as they allegedly have a strong suspicion about her involvement in the CGPSC scam. The CBI is also preparing a chargesheet against Aarti to assist them in the legal proceedings.

What Is CGPSC Scam?

The case is linked to corruption allegations levelled against senior CGPSC officials. They have been accused of favouritism in the selection process for the post of deputy collectors, deputy superintendents, and other senior posts during the 2020-2022 exams.

The then CGPSC Chairman Sonwani was among the main accused. After initial investigation, the CBI arrested him and Chhattisgarh steel businessman Shravan Kumar Goyal.

