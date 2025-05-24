ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Rs 1 Lakh Dowry Demanded For Giving Birth To Girl; Woman Accuses Husband, In-Laws, Case Lodged

The woman complained to the police that her in-laws sent her out of the house after she gave birth to a daughter.

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: A woman allegedly faced dowry harassment for giving birth to a daughter at Marwahi in Chhattisgarh. She has lodged a complaint in the police station that her husband demanded 1 lakh rupees after the birth of their daughter. She told the police that her in-laws threw her out of the house and kept her newborn child with themselves. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of dowry harassment and started investigating this case.

Married two years ago: The complainant woman said in her complaint that she got married to Girish, a resident of Jariyari village, two years ago. Everything was going well for them after marriage. Recently, she became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter. After this, Girish's attitude and behaviour changed towards her. He started demanding one lakh rupees as dowry, she said in her complaint. When the woman could not bring the dowry, the in-laws allegedly threw the victim out of the house. Not only this, he also snatched the child from the complainant and kept her in his custody.

Dowry case registered: Additional Superintendent of Police Om Chandel said that the police registered a case against the accused following the woman's complaint. The Marwahi police have lodged an FIR under various sections of BNS against the victim's husband Girish, father-in-law Ramkumar and mother-in-law Birsiya Bai and started the investigation.

The Chhattisgarh government has been implementing many schemes to empower women and ensure their safety and security. The latest incident of dowry harassment has sparked outrage among the local people.

Read More:

1. India Slams Pak At UNSC, Says India Has Experienced Decades Of Islamabad-Sponsored Terrorist Attacks

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: A woman allegedly faced dowry harassment for giving birth to a daughter at Marwahi in Chhattisgarh. She has lodged a complaint in the police station that her husband demanded 1 lakh rupees after the birth of their daughter. She told the police that her in-laws threw her out of the house and kept her newborn child with themselves. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of dowry harassment and started investigating this case.

Married two years ago: The complainant woman said in her complaint that she got married to Girish, a resident of Jariyari village, two years ago. Everything was going well for them after marriage. Recently, she became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter. After this, Girish's attitude and behaviour changed towards her. He started demanding one lakh rupees as dowry, she said in her complaint. When the woman could not bring the dowry, the in-laws allegedly threw the victim out of the house. Not only this, he also snatched the child from the complainant and kept her in his custody.

Dowry case registered: Additional Superintendent of Police Om Chandel said that the police registered a case against the accused following the woman's complaint. The Marwahi police have lodged an FIR under various sections of BNS against the victim's husband Girish, father-in-law Ramkumar and mother-in-law Birsiya Bai and started the investigation.

The Chhattisgarh government has been implementing many schemes to empower women and ensure their safety and security. The latest incident of dowry harassment has sparked outrage among the local people.

Read More:

1. India Slams Pak At UNSC, Says India Has Experienced Decades Of Islamabad-Sponsored Terrorist Attacks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH GAURELAMAHTARI VANDANA YOJANADOWRY HARASSMENTDOWRY HARASSMENT CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.