Chhattisgarh: Rs 1 Lakh Dowry Demanded For Giving Birth To Girl; Woman Accuses Husband, In-Laws, Case Lodged

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: A woman allegedly faced dowry harassment for giving birth to a daughter at Marwahi in Chhattisgarh. She has lodged a complaint in the police station that her husband demanded 1 lakh rupees after the birth of their daughter. She told the police that her in-laws threw her out of the house and kept her newborn child with themselves. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case of dowry harassment and started investigating this case.

Married two years ago: The complainant woman said in her complaint that she got married to Girish, a resident of Jariyari village, two years ago. Everything was going well for them after marriage. Recently, she became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter. After this, Girish's attitude and behaviour changed towards her. He started demanding one lakh rupees as dowry, she said in her complaint. When the woman could not bring the dowry, the in-laws allegedly threw the victim out of the house. Not only this, he also snatched the child from the complainant and kept her in his custody.

Dowry case registered: Additional Superintendent of Police Om Chandel said that the police registered a case against the accused following the woman's complaint. The Marwahi police have lodged an FIR under various sections of BNS against the victim's husband Girish, father-in-law Ramkumar and mother-in-law Birsiya Bai and started the investigation.

The Chhattisgarh government has been implementing many schemes to empower women and ensure their safety and security. The latest incident of dowry harassment has sparked outrage among the local people.