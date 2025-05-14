Chhattisgarh To Roll Out CM Education Quality Campaign, Enhance Artists' Pensions: Know State Cabinet's Major Decisions

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, took some crucial decisions on Wednesday, including approval to conduct the `Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunwatta Abhiyaan' (CM Education Quality Campaign) in the state to improve education under the National Education Policy (NEP). Under this, emphasis will be laid on increasing participation among guardian teachers.

The School Education Department will likely issue instructions regarding the decision soon. Under this campaign, an audit of schools will be done, along with regular monitoring to select model schools based on their performance and infrastructure. Teachers of less-performing schools will be given a tour of these model schools.

Other important decisions of the CM Sai Cabinet:

For artists and litterateurs

The government has increased the monthly pension of financially weak artists and litterateurs from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. For this, the amendment has been approved in the Financial Assistance Scheme Rule-1986 operated under the Culture Department. This will increase the total annual expenditure from Rs 38.88 lakh to Rs 97.20 lakh, which will put an additional annual burden of Rs 58.32 lakh on the state.

On industrial development

The cabinet has taken a big decision to boost the pace of industrial development in the state. Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Building Management Rules 2015 have been amended, which will bring more clarity and transparency in the process of allotment of industrial areas, land banks and other land blocks. This will help industrial investors to understand and benefit from the land allotment process in a better way.

For this, many important amendments have been approved in the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30. It has been decided to make the industrial policy of the state more employment-oriented, comprehensive and beneficial for enterprises. The decision to promote everything from modern farming to the toy industry. Automobile repair and service centres will be approved in all development block groups.

The state government has also decided to give grants to the companies which will provide jobs to the people of Chhattisgarh. Now there will be up to a 200 per cent incentive on investing in the textile sector. This will also benefit those engaged in work like sewing, embroidery and knitting.

It has also decided to promote the Global Capability Centre, a special package for the defence and aerospace sector; an increase in infrastructure grants for private industrial parks; and the construction of plug-and-play factories, besides facilities like hydroponic and aeroponic to promote high-tech farming.

Field of sports

There was a discussion on promoting training and sports facilities for the youth. Sports academies and private training centres will be promoted in the state. This will provide better training and career opportunities to the youth. Additionally, the state will establish and promote quality universities in the state.

To promote tourism

A decision has been taken to promote tourism and the hotel industry in Bastar and Surguja. The minimum investment limit for building hotels and resorts has been reduced, which will increase tourism in these areas and provide employment to local people.

On creating a logistics hub

The cabinet has also made a decision regarding infrastructure and means of transport. Now, a new logistics policy will be brought to facilitate freight and trade in every part of the state. This will benefit traders, and access to markets will be easy.

Apart from this, the definition of ‘Divyangjan’ has been revamped in the meeting of the Sai cabinet so that they can get the benefit of more schemes.