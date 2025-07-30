ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Greenlights New Sand Policy, Agricultural Land Reforms, And International Cricket Stadium

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, met on Wednesday and approved some important decisions on subjects ranging from the use of mineral resources to market pricing of agricultural land and sand excavation. The cabinet also clears the path for the establishment of an international-level cricket academy in Nava Raipur.

Amendment in the Mineral Institute Rules

The cabinet approved the necessary amendment in the ‘Chhattisgarh District Mineral Institute Trust Rules, 2015’ as per the revised guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY)-2024.

With this decision, at least 70% of the amount available with the trust will now be used in high-priority areas like drinking water supply, environmental protection, health, education, women and child welfare, skill development, sanitation, housing, and animal husbandry. This will directly benefit the people living in the mineral area of the state.

New sand policy to be made in Chhattisgarh

The cabinet has approved the new 'Chhattisgarh Minor Mineral Ordinary Sand (Excavation and Business) Rules-2025' by cancelling the old sand excavation rules for transparency and control. Under the new rules, the allocation of sand mines will now be done through an electronic auction. Strict action will be taken on illegal sand excavation and transportation.

Strict adherence to environmental and safety standards will be ensured. A target has also been set to make sand available to the general public at reasonable rates. This will promote local development along with revenue growth.