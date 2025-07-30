Chhattisgarh Cabinet Greenlights New Sand Policy, Agricultural Land Reforms, And International Cricket Stadium

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, met on Wednesday and approved some important decisions on subjects ranging from the use of mineral resources to market pricing of agricultural land and sand excavation. The cabinet also clears the path for the establishment of an international-level cricket academy in Nava Raipur.
Amendment in the Mineral Institute Rules
The cabinet approved the necessary amendment in the ‘Chhattisgarh District Mineral Institute Trust Rules, 2015’ as per the revised guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY)-2024.
With this decision, at least 70% of the amount available with the trust will now be used in high-priority areas like drinking water supply, environmental protection, health, education, women and child welfare, skill development, sanitation, housing, and animal husbandry. This will directly benefit the people living in the mineral area of the state.
New sand policy to be made in Chhattisgarh
The cabinet has approved the new 'Chhattisgarh Minor Mineral Ordinary Sand (Excavation and Business) Rules-2025' by cancelling the old sand excavation rules for transparency and control. Under the new rules, the allocation of sand mines will now be done through an electronic auction. Strict action will be taken on illegal sand excavation and transportation.
Strict adherence to environmental and safety standards will be ensured. A target has also been set to make sand available to the general public at reasonable rates. This will promote local development along with revenue growth.
Decision regarding agricultural land prices
The state government has decided to make the system of market pricing of agricultural land in rural and investment areas more transparent. Now, by eliminating the rate up to 500 square meters, the entire area will be calculated at the hectare rate.
The provision of two and a half times the pre-determined irrigated land for the valuation of converted land in rural areas has been removed.
Square meter rates will be fixed for the lands of villages and investment areas adjoining the urban boundary. This decision will bring transparency in land pricing and will avoid irregularities like those seen in the Bharatmala Pariyojana and Arpa Bhainsajar cases.
International cricket academy
The cabinet has decided to give land to the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association for the International Cricket Academy. The proposal to allot 7.96 acres of land to the Chhattisgarh Cricket Association in Sector-3, Village Parasada, Nava Raipur (Atal Nagar) for setting up a cricket academy has been approved.
This academy will be equipped with world-class facilities with the aim of developing cricket talent in the state and providing a national and international platform. It will provide better training to talented players of Chhattisgarh. The state will get a unique identity on the national and international cricket map.
