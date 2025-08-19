ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, 3 New Ministers Likely To Be Included

Raipur: The expansion of the Chhattisgarh cabinet will be on August 20 and the swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled at 10:30 am in Raj Bhawan.

In a letter issued by the BJP, all members have been requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan. The party, however, has not disclosed the names of the new ministers nor the strength of the cabinet.

If sources are to be believed, three new faces will be included in the cabinet, which may have the 'Haryana model' of 14 ministers including CM. Presently, Haryana has 11 ministers, including CM Vishnu Deo Sai. This, makes room for inclusion of three new ministers.

Constitutional provisions allow a maximum of 15 percent of the assembly strength to be in the council of ministers. Thus, the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly has space for a total of 14 ministers, including Sai.