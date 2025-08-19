Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, 3 New Ministers Likely To Be Included

Raipur: The expansion of the Chhattisgarh cabinet will be on August 20 and the swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled at 10:30 am in Raj Bhawan.
In a letter issued by the BJP, all members have been requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan. The party, however, has not disclosed the names of the new ministers nor the strength of the cabinet.
If sources are to be believed, three new faces will be included in the cabinet, which may have the 'Haryana model' of 14 ministers including CM. Presently, Haryana has 11 ministers, including CM Vishnu Deo Sai. This, makes room for inclusion of three new ministers.
Constitutional provisions allow a maximum of 15 percent of the assembly strength to be in the council of ministers. Thus, the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly has space for a total of 14 ministers, including Sai.
Names of MLAs doing the rounds for ministerial berths are Gajendra Yadav (Durg), Rajesh Agarwal (Ambikapur) and Guru Khuswant Saheb (Arang).
Gajendra Yadav represents the Yadav community. His early education was in Durg and he did an MA from PTRSU Raipur. In the 2023 assembly elections, he had defeated Congress's Arun Vora.
Rajesh Agarwal, representing the Vaishya community, had defeated former deputy CM TS Singh Deo by 94 votes. He switched from Congress to BJP in 2018 and became MLA for the first time in 2023. He did his schooling from Bhopal and has total assets worth Rs 10 crore.
Guru Khuswant Saheb is counted among the spiritual gurus of Chhattisgarh. He quit Congress to join BJP just prior to the elections and became an MLA after defeating Shivkumar Dahariya. He is a popular figure in the Satnami community and holds an MTech degree. He has been an active social worker for years and has