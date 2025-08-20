Chhattisgarh: Three First-Time MLAs Inducted Into Vishu Deo Sai Cabinet

Raipur: Three first-time MLAs were sworn into the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP Government in Chhattisgarh.

Guru Khushwant Saheb, Rajesh Agarwal and Gajendra Yadav were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ramen Deka at the Raj Bhawan here.

The three new ministers, after taking oath, said they would dedicate themselves to the development of Chhattisgarh and the country. Agarwal, the MLA from Ambikapur has been given the charge of Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts and Religion. The portfolio was with the Chief Minister till now.

Similarly, MLA from Durg, Gajendra Yadav has been given the charge of Education Department. Thieportfolio too was with Deputy CM Arun Sao till now. Gajendra has a tough task ahead as the Opposition has been attacking the government over the state's school education system for quite some time. Yadav will also look after Village Industry, Law and Legislative Affairs portfolios.

Saheb has been given the responsibility of Skill Development Department. The portfolio was held by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma till now. Saheb has also been given charge of Scheduled Caste Development Department, previously held by Ram Vichar Netam.

With the new additions, the Chhattisgarh cabinet now has 14 ministers, the highest ever in the state. Caste and regional equations were taken into account in the cabinet expansion as the government has given priority to the ministers from the OBC community.

At present, a total of seven ministers in the cabinet are from the OBC community. The cabinet also has three ministers from ST and two from SC community.

Agarwal, who was inducted into the cabinet on the day is from the Vaishya Samaj. After Brijmohan Agarwal became MP, the leadership of the Vaishya Samaj had been demanding to induct a leader from the community into the cabinet. Gajendra Yadav's induction was done keeping in mind the Yadav community and the fact that the community plays a vital role in elections in Bihar, which will go to polls soon. Saheb is considered a prominent leader of Satnami Samajis.

