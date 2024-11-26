ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Decides To Take Centralised Exam For Classes 5 & 8

The cabinet also took another decision on farmers by bringing maize under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan in the Kharif marketing year 2024-25.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the cabinet meeting (ETV Bharat)


Raipur: The cabinet on Tuesday took a slew of important decisions biggest of which was the finalisation of the schedule for board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 in government schools across Chattisgarh. The school education department has been authorised to conduct centralised examinations as per the decision by the council of ministers.

The cabinet took another decision on farmers by bringing maize under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan in the Kharif marketing year 2024-25. A dedicated agency has been appointed for the procurement of pulses, oilseeds, grams, lentils and mustards for the Rabi marketing year 2025-26. NAFED and NCCF have been designated for the procurement.

Another decision to make the improved seeds available to farmers has been taken by the cabinet. They can purchase seeds as per the required quantities directly from the central nodal seed agency empanelled under various schemes. The state Seed and Agriculture Development Corporation has been exempted from this.

Changes have been made in the state Hydroelectric Project (pumped storage based) Establishment Policy, 2023 where it has been decided to abolish the energy development fee. The provision to increase green energy tariffs has also been cancelled. The cabinet has approved the MoU for the purpose of getting assistance from the housing and urban development corporation and urban development and other areas in Chhattisgarh.

It has also been decided to exempt the diversion fee premium under the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and the determination of fines and land revenue to benefit house buyers. An exemption has also been extended to diversion fees and penalties for residential plots made freehold by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board.

It has also been decided to withdraw cases of political agitation in the state and approval has been accorded to withdraw 54 cases from the court. Provision has also been made to provide grams to the beneficiaries under the public distribution system. Under this, NeML will use the e-auction platform.

