Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Jobs For Martyred Cops' Kin, Students' Scholarships, Renewable Energy Subsidies

Raipur: Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide scholarships and stipends from state funds to students belonging to some communities of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Also, an approval has been given to revise norms to appoint family members of police personnel killed in Naxal violence under compassionate ground in any department or district.

Scholarships to SC/ST students:

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "The state government has decided to provide scholarships and other assistance from the state fund to the five sub-castes of SCs and STs of Chhattisgarh. Students from Bihari Korba, Baghel Chhatri, Sansari Oraon, Pavia communities have been brought at par with ST and Domra caste with SC. The cabinet has given its consent to this."

Appointment for kin of martyred police personnel:

In view of the sacrifice made by police personnel, who were killed in Naxalite violence, the cabinet has decided to amend rules for compassionate appointment to them. Now, an eligible family member of the martyred police personnel can be given appointment under compassionate ground in any other department, any district or division of state on the basis of option. Earlier, the appointment was only restricted to the police department.

Focus on renewable energy:

To promote renewable energy and provide financial benefits to electricity consumers, cabinet has decided to provide assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Bijli Yojana to residents for installing solar lights on the roof of their houses. As per this, if a resident installs a 1 kilowatt power plant on the roof, he will be given central aid of Rs 30,000 and state assistance of Rs 15000.

Formation of Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society:

Cabinet has given nod to set up Chhattisgarh Tiger Foundation Society to promote the wildlife conservation and eco-tourism. This committee will work under the Wildlife Act, will be self-financed and operated with the help of people.