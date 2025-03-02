Chhattisgarh Budget 2025: Finance Minister OP Choudhary To Present Budget On March 3

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government will present its second budget on Monday, with Finance Minister OP Choudhary leading the proceedings. This marks Choudhary’s second budget presentation, following his previous one on February 9, 2024. The previous budget, amounting to Rs 1,47,500 crore, was paperless and focused on Modi's guarantee and the vision of making Chhattisgarh a developed state by 2047.
A Budget for Amritkal
Finance Minister OP Choudhary had termed the previous budget as the “Amritkal Foundation Budget” and had announced the preparation of Chhattisgarh Vision 2047, a roadmap for development, by November 1, 2024. The goal set in the last budget was to double the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.
GYAN: The Theme of the Previous Budget
The 2024 budget was themed GYAN—an acronym representing
- G for Garibi (Poverty)
- Y for Yuva (Youth)
- A for Annadata (Food Providers)
- N for Nari (Women)
Schemes worth Rs 50 crore were allocated for these sectors, with a focus on 10 key pillars, including economic reforms, rapid growth, capital expenditure, resource utilisation and regional development in Bastar and Surguja.
Commitment to Modi’s Guarantees
The last budget also emphasised fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s 11 guarantees. Key allocations included
- Rs 8,359 crore for PM Awas Yojana
- Rs 3,000 crore for Mahtari Vandan Yojana
- Rs 10,000 crore for Krishak Unnati Yojana
- Rs 4,500 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission
- Rs 500 crore for Bhumiless Mazdoor Yojana
- Rs 35 crore for Ramlala Darshan Yojana
- Rs 5 crore each for Invest Chhattisgarh, Shaktipeeth development, and Udyan Kranti Yojana
- Rs 5,500 crore for Bora Tendu leaf collection
The previous budget saw several announcements, including
- Reduction of women’s welfare schemes from four dozen to ten
- Establishment of Nalanda-like libraries in 22 cities
- Formation of Adivasi Bhasha Vikas Parishad
- Provision of Spike Regiment Boots for soldiers
- Introduction of Gram Panchayat Mahila Sadan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Paryatan Yojana and Business Intelligence Unit
A Revenue-Boosting Budget
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the last budget as a revenue-increasing budget with no new taxes or hikes in existing ones. He called it a vision document for Chhattisgarh’s development.
Opposition's Criticism
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the budget, accusing the BJP government of rebranding Congress-led initiatives under new names. He claimed that Modi’s guarantees were placing an increasing financial burden on the state.
What to Expect in the 2025 Budget?
As Finance Minister OP Choudhary prepares to present the budget on March 3, all eyes will be on the new policies and relief measures introduced for the people of Chhattisgarh. The key questions remain—how many past promises have been fulfilled, and what new benefits will be announced for the people?
