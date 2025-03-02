ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Budget 2025: Finance Minister OP Choudhary To Present Budget On March 3

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government will present its second budget on Monday, with Finance Minister OP Choudhary leading the proceedings. This marks Choudhary’s second budget presentation, following his previous one on February 9, 2024. The previous budget, amounting to Rs 1,47,500 crore, was paperless and focused on Modi's guarantee and the vision of making Chhattisgarh a developed state by 2047.

A Budget for Amritkal

Finance Minister OP Choudhary had termed the previous budget as the “Amritkal Foundation Budget” and had announced the preparation of Chhattisgarh Vision 2047, a roadmap for development, by November 1, 2024. The goal set in the last budget was to double the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.

GYAN: The Theme of the Previous Budget

The 2024 budget was themed GYAN—an acronym representing

G for Garibi (Poverty)

for Garibi (Poverty) Y for Yuva (Youth)

for Yuva (Youth) A for Annadata (Food Providers)

for Annadata (Food Providers) N for Nari (Women)

Schemes worth Rs 50 crore were allocated for these sectors, with a focus on 10 key pillars, including economic reforms, rapid growth, capital expenditure, resource utilisation and regional development in Bastar and Surguja.

Commitment to Modi’s Guarantees