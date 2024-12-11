Chhattisgarh: BJP Worker Murdered By Suspected Naxals In Bijapur; Fifth Killing In Recent Days

Bijapur: In yet another shocking incident here in Chhattisgarh, a BJP worker, identified as Kudiyam Mado, was killed by suspected Naxals. The victim was the Mandal President of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Bhairamgarh's Biriyabhumi. According to reports, Naxals dragged Mado out of his house on Tuesday night and killed him.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandra Kant Gavarna confirmed the incident, stating it occurred on December 10, 2024. “Police team from the Farsegad station reached the site, and the body has been sent for further legal proceedings,” he added.
Naxals, according to police sources, left behind pamphlets at the crime scene, accusing Mado of being a police informer. The notes were purportedly issued by the banned CPI (Maoist) National Park Area Committee, justifying the killing as retribution for alleged spying.
This marks the fifth murder in Bijapur in recent days, raising concerns over escalating violence. Prior victims included two former deputy sarpanches and two Anganwadi workers, all killed under similar circumstances. In each case, the Naxals accused the victims of collaborating with police forces.
In Bastar division, Naxalites have killed more than 60 people so far this year comprising seven districts, including Bijapur as per police.
Local BJP leaders have condemned the violence, urging authorities to intensify efforts to curb Naxal influence in the region. Meanwhile, the investigation into Mado’s murder is ongoing.
Read more: