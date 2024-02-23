Chhattisgarh BJP MP Receives Threat Call; Probe Launched

Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh BJP MP Santosh Pandey has received alleged threat calls on his wife's mobile number threatening to kidnap the MP in the next two days, the BJP member of Parliament said.

Speaking to the media after lodging a complaint with SP Abhishek Pallav ON Thursday February 22, the MP said that a WhatsApp call was made by an unknown caller on his wife Rekha Pandey's phone from an unknown number +92 3406113011. The call was received by his younger son Ankit, Pandey said.

He said that the person on the other side of the call told his son that they would kidnap BJP MP in two days. “When my son asked the caller whether he knew me, they replied in the affirmative after which the call was disconnected,” Pandey said in his complaint.

“When the PA checked the number, it appeared to be from Pakistan. I have complained about this matter to the police," MP Santosh Pandey said. After the complaint by the BJP MP Santosh Pandey, the police have registered a case against an unknown person. According to the SP, security has been beefed up at the MP's house in view of the threatening call.

"An FIR has been registered in CT Kotwali in connection with the threat received by MP Santosh Pandey on his wife's mobile number. An officer has been appointed to investigate the case. Security has been beefed up at the house of MP Santosh Pandey. The MP has got y+ security," Abhishek Pallav, SP Kawardha said.

MP Santosh Pandey had made a written complaint to the SP a few years ago as well after receiving alleged threat letter by the Naxalites.