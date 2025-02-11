ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Balod Mourns Vasit Ravte Martyred During Bijapur Encounter

A large number of villagers and local public representatives arrived to pay their respects to the martyred soldier.

Wreath laying ceremony organised for the two STF jawans who lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals, in Bijapur on Monday. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 9:05 AM IST

Balod: The mortal remains of Special Task Force jawan Vasit Ravte who was killed in the encounter with Naxalites on Sunday in Bijapur were brought to his hometown Balod in Chhattisgarh on Monday. His body was received by his family amidst a large crowd chanting his name.

A large number of villagers and local public representatives arrived to pay their respects to the martyred soldier. The youth of the village also took out a rally in honour of the martyred soldier. As soon as the family members reached the mortal remains, the entire atmosphere was drowned in the shadow of grief.

Senior STF officials also reached Balod with the mortal remains of martyred soldier Vasit Ravte. Ravte is survived by wife and two daughters. The police personnel repeatedly found it hard to console the family members of the martyr who were crying in grief.

"A son of our district has been martyred. He has sacrificed his life for the service of the country. We have our condolences for the entire family. The parents who gave birth to such a brave son are blessed. I request the government to provide all possible financial help to the family, said former minister Anila Bhediya.

Kunwar Singh Nishad, MLA, remembered Vasit Ravte: "The son of Balod has been martyred. The whole of Chhattisgarh is saddened by this loss. We salute the soldier who was martyred for the security of the country and the state."

On February 9, the force received the news that a large number of Maoists were meeting in the forests of Annapur and Bade Kakler. The force moved to the spot after confirming the information. By the time the force reached the spot, the Naxalites started heavy firing on the soldiers. The soldiers retaliated strongly and killed 31 Maoists.

