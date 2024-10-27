Hunt On To Capture Cattle-Hunting Tiger In Chhattisgarh's Baikunthpur

Baikunthpur: In yet another case of tiger attack, a large cat who was roaming about in the forests of Nanbhan for the past seven days, hunted a cow. A video of the tiger during the act has gone viral, spreading frenzy and terror among people in the area.

Locals said that this is not the first time that the tiger has hunted an animal. The wild cat had earlier hunted a buffalo as well near the Nanbhan forest area. Locals there have complained that such incidents have scared them, so much so that they are petrified to step out at night. "We are not going out even before Diwali because fear looms large," a local said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Akhilesh Mishra, Guru Ghasidas National Park said that locals have been advised to be alert and not step out unless required. "We have especially appealed to them not to go out to the forest," he said.

The forest department team has also been instructed to keep a constant watch on the tiger. A team from the Korea Forest Division is currently engaged in monitoring the tiger. It is important to take precautions until the tiger goes back to its safe habitat, the forest department said in a statement.

In a similar case in June in Kerala, the forest department had put a cage trap in farmland in the Edakkad-Manthadam area after a tiger on the prowl continued to trigger panic among the residents by attacking cattle. Widespread protests erupted in the region after the cow owned by Thekkepunnappillil Varghese, a native of Manthadam, was attacked and killed.