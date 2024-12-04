ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Baby Elephant kills A Girl In Dhamtari

A baby elephant has killed a four-year-old girl in Dhamtari.

Chhattisgarh: Baby Elephant kills A Girl In Dhamtari
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Dhamtari: A baby elephant killed a four-year-old girl in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, a senior forest department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Aamabahara village in the Nagari block in the Risargaon Forest area when the girl was sleeping in her house. The baby elephant dragged the girl outside the house while she was sleeping and killed her, the official said. Following the incident, the locals are fearing for their lives and the kin of the deceased.

The girl along with her family was sleeping in the house where Mahua was kept. To drink Mahua, the elephant barged into the house and instead of Mahua, lifted the girl child in his trunk and then banged her to death, the senior forest official added.

The deceased has been identified as Radha Kamar. Varun Jain, DFO, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Range said that the family of the deceased was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000. "The family will be given additional compensation as per the rules."

He added that the forest department had treated the 'killer' elephant, which was injured after coming in contact with a small bomb. "We had tranquilised the elephant and then treated it. We had named the elephant Aghan," the forest official said.

Dhamtari: A baby elephant killed a four-year-old girl in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, a senior forest department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Aamabahara village in the Nagari block in the Risargaon Forest area when the girl was sleeping in her house. The baby elephant dragged the girl outside the house while she was sleeping and killed her, the official said. Following the incident, the locals are fearing for their lives and the kin of the deceased.

The girl along with her family was sleeping in the house where Mahua was kept. To drink Mahua, the elephant barged into the house and instead of Mahua, lifted the girl child in his trunk and then banged her to death, the senior forest official added.

The deceased has been identified as Radha Kamar. Varun Jain, DFO, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Range said that the family of the deceased was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000. "The family will be given additional compensation as per the rules."

He added that the forest department had treated the 'killer' elephant, which was injured after coming in contact with a small bomb. "We had tranquilised the elephant and then treated it. We had named the elephant Aghan," the forest official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELEPHANT BECAME A KILLER IN CGELEPHANT KILLED AN INNOCENT GIRLELEPHANT ATTACK IN DHAMTARIBABY GIRL KILLED IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.