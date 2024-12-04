Chhattisgarh: Baby Elephant kills A Girl In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A baby elephant killed a four-year-old girl in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, a senior forest department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Aamabahara village in the Nagari block in the Risargaon Forest area when the girl was sleeping in her house. The baby elephant dragged the girl outside the house while she was sleeping and killed her, the official said. Following the incident, the locals are fearing for their lives and the kin of the deceased.

The girl along with her family was sleeping in the house where Mahua was kept. To drink Mahua, the elephant barged into the house and instead of Mahua, lifted the girl child in his trunk and then banged her to death, the senior forest official added.

The deceased has been identified as Radha Kamar. Varun Jain, DFO, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Range said that the family of the deceased was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000. "The family will be given additional compensation as per the rules."

He added that the forest department had treated the 'killer' elephant, which was injured after coming in contact with a small bomb. "We had tranquilised the elephant and then treated it. We had named the elephant Aghan," the forest official said.