Chhattisgarh Praised For Cleanliness, 7 ULBs Awarded Under Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

New Delhi/Raipur/Ambikapur: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday awarded seven urban local bodies (ULBs) of Chhattisgarh for cleanliness under the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024-25'.

The awards were handed over to deputy Chief Minister and urban administration minister Arun Sao at a programme in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Ambikapur mayor Manjusha Bhagat and municipal corporation commissioner DN Kashyap were also present on the occasion.

The 'Swachh Survekshan' is an annual survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to assess cleanliness and sanitation of cities and towns across the country.

Three ULBs, namely Belha Nagar Panchayat, Bilaspur Municipal Corporation and Kumhari Municipality, have been awarded under their respective population categories. Belha Nagar Panchayat has been named as the cleanest city of India with population of less than 20,000. Bilaspur comes second in the category of population of 3 to 10 lakh while Kumhari has been ranked third in the list of cleanest cities with population of 20,000 to 50,000.

Next, the Raipur Municipal Corporation has received the 'Promising Clean City' award.

This apart, three cities namely, Ambikapur, Patan and Vishrampur have made it to the Swachhta Super League (SSL), a new category added to the 'Swachh Survekshan'.

File photo of Ambikapur (ETV Bharat)

The SSL recognises cities performing exceptionally well in cleanliness. It includes cities that have been in the top three positions at least once in the last three years and have remained in the top-200 in their respective population category in the Swachh Survekshan of the current year.

Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (ETV Bharat)

Ambikapur Municipal Corporation has been listed in SSL under the category of cities with a population of 50,000 to three lakh and Patan Nagar Panchayat and Bishrampur Nagar Panchayat under category of cities with a population of less than 20,000. This year, 23 cities have been included in the SSL.

Clean premises of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (ETV Bharat)

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the state, deputy CM Sao that the award reflects the able guidance of the Prime Minister, good governance of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, cooperation of the citizens and hard work of the employees.

"Cleanliness is a part of Chhattisgarh's culture. I attended the Swachh Survekshan award ceremony with my team to represent the 3 crore families of Chhattisgarh. The respect that Chhattisgarh's ULBs received at the national level is the result of the able guidance of the respected Prime Minister, CM's good governance, the cooperation of the god-like people of the state and the dedication and hard work of the officers and employees," Sao said.