Chhattisgarh: ASP Killed, Other Personnel Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Sukma

The ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.

Konta Division Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Akash Rao Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was killed in the blast, state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

Sukma : A senior police officer was killed and a few other security personnel were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

"ASP Akash Rao Girepunje in Sukma was out patrolling on Konta Errabor Road. While doing so, he stepped on a pressure IED bomb near Dondra, causing the bomb to detonate. Police officers and jawans were also injured in the IED blast and were immediately taken to Konta Community Hospital for treatment. ASP Akash Rao died during treatment. The other injured are mostly out of danger," said Bastar IG Sundarraj P.

He also said that the incident took place between 9 and 10 am. The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, the official said.

"ASP Girepunje was martyred in the blast. He was a brave officer and was a gallantry awardee," Deputy CM Sharma said in Nagpur. "If a situation for talks (between Naxalites and the government) is created somehow, it ends with such incidents (referring to the blast)," he said.

"The government has clarified that it does not want to fire a single bullet, but they (Naxalites) should join the mainstream, take benefits of the rehabilitation scheme and contribute to the development of the society and the nation, Sharma said.

The officers were taken to Konta Community Hospital for treatment. (ETV Bharat)

