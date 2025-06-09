Chhattisgarh: ASP Killed, Other Personnel Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Sukma

Sukma: A senior police officer was killed and a few other security personnel were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.
Konta Division Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Akash Rao Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was killed in the blast, state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said.
The ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.
"ASP Akash Rao Girepunje in Sukma was out patrolling on Konta Errabor Road. While doing so, he stepped on a pressure IED bomb near Dondra, causing the bomb to detonate. Police officers and jawans were also injured in the IED blast and were immediately taken to Konta Community Hospital for treatment. ASP Akash Rao died during treatment. The other injured are mostly out of danger," said Bastar IG Sundarraj P.
He also said that the incident took place between 9 and 10 am. The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, the official said.
"ASP Girepunje was martyred in the blast. He was a brave officer and was a gallantry awardee," Deputy CM Sharma said in Nagpur. "If a situation for talks (between Naxalites and the government) is created somehow, it ends with such incidents (referring to the blast)," he said.
"The government has clarified that it does not want to fire a single bullet, but they (Naxalites) should join the mainstream, take benefits of the rehabilitation scheme and contribute to the development of the society and the nation, Sharma said.
List of IED incidents in Chhattisgarh in 2025
- 30 March: Woman dies in IED blast on the second day of Naxal encounter in Bijapur.
- 4 April: Naxalites trigger IED blast in Narayanpur leaving one dead and one injured.
- 7 April: One villager injured in IED blast in Abujhmad forests.
- 9 April: Central Reserve Police Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
- 10 April: Jawans defuse IED planted by Naxalites on the forest road in Bijapur.
- 13 April: 20 kg IED defused on Ranibodli Kattur road in Bijapur.
- 14 April: Jawans destroy 5 IEDs planted by Naxalites.
- 18 April: Cobra battalion caught hardcore Maoist from Bijapur recovering 8 IEDs made in beer bottles.
- 21 April: CAF jawan killed in IED blast in Bijapur.
- 26 April: DRG jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
- 6 May: CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
- 19 May: Bomb disposal squad (BDS) destroy two 5 kg IEDs in the forests of Gaurmund village.
- 30 May: Three villagers injured in IED blast in Maddeed National Park of Bijapur.
- 31 May: Security forces defuse 10 IEDs in the forest path of village Gurmaka and Khodpar.
Read More
Naxal With ₹45 Lakh Reward Killed In Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operation; AK 47, Explosives Recovered