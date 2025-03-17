Chhattisgarh: ASI Shot Dead By Constable In Raipur ITBP Camp

Raipur: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by a constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp located in Kharora's Mudhipar village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday.

The incident happened at 8.30 am. Soon after receiving the information, the Kharora police team started the investigation. Kharora police station in-charge Deepak Paswan said, "In the ITBP camp, the constable, Saroj Kumar (54), fired at the ASI named Devendra Dahiya with an Insas rifle. Due to this, ASI Dahiya died on the spot. The reason behind the fatal attack has not been ascertained till now, and investigation is underway," Paswan added.

Lal Umed Singh, Raipur senior superintendent of police said the incident occurred at the camp of ITBP's 38th battalion. As per preliminary information, constable Saroj Kumar allegedly opened fire at assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh Dahiya with his service weapon, killing him, he said.

The exact reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, he added.