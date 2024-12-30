Chhattisgarh Armed Force Officer Dies By Suicide In Barracks; Probe Launched

Raipur: A 45-year-old officer of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was found dead in his barracks at the Police Headquarters under Rakhi police station area limits on Sunday evening officials said.

The officer, identified as Anil Singh Gaharwar, belonged to the CAF's 14th battalion and served as a company commander. "He was discovered by his colleagues around 8 pm after they heard the sound of a gunshot from his room," said a police official.

"Upon entering the room, the officers found him lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed senior authorities," the official added. Gaharwar was originally from Madhya Pradesh and his family currently resides in the Durg district. They have been informed of the incident, police said.

"We are waiting for his family to arrive to understand if there were any personal or professional challenges that could have contributed to this unfortunate event, "said a senior officer.

"All efforts will be made to ascertain the exact reason behind Gaharwar's death after speaking to his family members and colleagues." the officer added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.