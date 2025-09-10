Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Dead Uncle-in-law, Sister-in-law With INSAS Service Rifle; Arrested
The accused, who is believed to be embroiled in a dispute with his wife fired 2-3 rounds at the victims in Hardibazaar area.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Korba: In a shocking incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan shot dead his sister-in-law and uncle-in-law in broad daylight in Korba district of the state on Wednesday, police said. The police have arrested the accused jawan while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Tiwari divulging details into the double murder at a presser here, said that the accused jawan Tejram Binjhwar, a resident of village Raliya in Hardibazaar area of the district, is currently posted in the 13th battalion.
According to the police, the incident unfolded on Wednesday between 12 to 12:30 pm when the accused opened fire on the victims on the road in Hardibazaar area. He fired 2 to 3 rounds from his INSAS service rifle, in which one died on the spot and the other succumbed at the hospital.
The victims have been identified as 17-year-old girl Madalsa, sister-in-law of the accused and his uncle-in-law, 35-year-old Rajesh Kumar.
It is understood that the jawan was embroiled in a dispute with his wife. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the double murder while the bodies have been taken into custody for further proceedings.
The incident came ahead of the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's visit to Korba where he is chairing a meeting of the Central Area Tribal Development Authority in the auditorium located in the Collectorate of Korba district. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the high-profile meeting.
