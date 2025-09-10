ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Dead Uncle-in-law, Sister-in-law With INSAS Service Rifle; Arrested

Korba: In a shocking incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan shot dead his sister-in-law and uncle-in-law in broad daylight in Korba district of the state on Wednesday, police said. The police have arrested the accused jawan while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Tiwari divulging details into the double murder at a presser here, said that the accused jawan Tejram Binjhwar, a resident of village Raliya in Hardibazaar area of the district, is currently posted in the 13th battalion.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Wednesday between 12 to 12:30 pm when the accused opened fire on the victims on the road in Hardibazaar area. He fired 2 to 3 rounds from his INSAS service rifle, in which one died on the spot and the other succumbed at the hospital.