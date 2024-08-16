ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh ACB Raids Jailed IAS Sameer Bishnoi's Brother-in-law Gaurav Godara's House

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Several senior officers of Chhattisgarh ACB and officials of the local police force conducted a search operation at IAS Sameer Bishnoi's brother-in-law Gaurav Godara's house on Friday morning.

Representational Photo (ANI)

Anupgarh: A team of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Chhattisgarh reached here on Friday morning and conducted a search operation at IAS Sameer Bishnoi's brother-in-law Gaurav Godara's house. It is to be noted that Bishnoi is an accused in the coal mine scam case of Chhattisgarh and is currently in jail.

The ACB team conducted a through search and left the house at around 1.30 pm. Chhattisgarh ACB Deputy SP Rahul Sharma refused to reveal any information on the matter. "This action has been taken as per the orders issued by the Special Court. Whatever inputs we have gathered cannot be shared with the media at present," he said.

Collector Sameer Bishnoi is an accused in the coal mine scam case of Chhattisgarh and is currently in jail. ED had recovered cash and jewellery worth crores of rupees from Bishnoi. As per sources, the ACB conducted the search at Godara's house because he is a business tycoon in Rajasthan.

Several senior officers of Chhattisgarh ACB and officials of the local police force was also deployed on the spot.

