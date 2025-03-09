ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: ACB, EOW Raid Premises Of Bijapur AC, Sukma DFO

The ACB team conducted raids on the premises of the Bijapur Assistant Commissioner and the Dharpura residence of the Jagdalpur Assistant Commissioner, among others.

Chhattisgarh: ACB, EOW Raid Premises Of Bijapur Assistant Commissioner, Sukma DFO
Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Bastar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have conducted several raids on the premises of the Assistant Commissioner, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), and many other hideouts across Chhattisgarh on Sunday, sources said.

The ACB team reached Bastar from Raipur for the raid and investigated the house of the Bijapur Assistant Commissioner and the Dharpura residence of the Jagdalpur Assistant Commissioner, among others. The investigation teams have been actively conducting the raids since 7 am on Sunday.

It has not been revealed yet what has been found from the residence during the search operations, sources said. Action has also been taken at the houses of two relatives of the Assistant Commissioner who live in Bailabazar and Dharampura, they added.

The investigation team has raided the hideouts of many businessmen in the Konta and Chhindgarh blocks, including the Sukma DFO, the sources further added.

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

