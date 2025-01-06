Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad: Death Toll Of Naxalites Rises To 5

Bastar: The number of Naxalites killed in the Abujhmad forest encounter in Chhattisgarh has risen to five, officials said on Monday. After recovering the bodies of four Naxalites on Sunday, the security forces recovered the body of another Naxal on Monday, they said. Among the deceased are two female Naxalites, officials added.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, acting on a tip-off about Naxalites' presence in Abujhmad, a joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard) and STF (Special Task Force) from four districts, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar, and Kondagaon was dispatched on Saturday.
The encounter between the security forces and Naxals began on January 4. On January 5, four Naxals, including two women, were found dead on the spot. Another body was recovered on Monday raising the death toll to five, the senior police official said.
During the operation, Dantewada DRG's Head Constable No. 33, Sannuram Karam, was martyred. Karam was a resident of Timnar village in the Mirtur police station area. He was honoured in a tribute ceremony held at the Police Parade Ground on Sunday. Sundarraj P, DIG Kamalochan Kashyap, MLA Chaitram Atami, and District Panchayat CEO attended the ceremony.
The Naxalites killed in the encounter belonged to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and the senior cadre of PLGA Platoon No. 32. A probe is underway to investigate their identity. Security forces recovered automatic weapons, including AK-47s and SLRs, from the site. Police said that further details would be provided after the team returned.
