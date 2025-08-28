Chhattisgarh: 8 Dead In Bastar Floods, CM Sai Asks Officials To Extend Quick Help

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is in the grip of severe flooding which claimed eight lives, killed 96 livestock, damaged around 495 houses and 16 culverts and bridges in the state.

Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma while disclosing the death toll said more than 2,000 people have been evacuated to safety after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods, inundating vast areas in the region and disrupting normal life, an official had said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday directed officials to extend all possible assistance to families affected by floods in the Bastar division, where eight persons have been killed. Sai, currently on a visit to South Korea, held a video conference with the senior official and collectors of flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures, a government statement said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Sai said it is the foremost responsibility of the administration to ease the suffering of flood-hit families at the earliest. “People should feel that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis,” he said.

He asked officials to immediately provide relief compensation to families affected by the loss of human lives and livestock due to the floods. Sai also directed that tarpaulins, bamboo and timber poles, and cash relief for repairing damaged houses must be distributed on priority, an official release said.

He asked the departments concerned to restore road connectivity, repair damaged bridges and culverts, and ensure the resumption of electricity supply in affected villages on a war footing, it said.

The state government will reach every affected family. The government’s goal is to ensure timely relief to every person and to accelerate the pace of rehabilitation efforts, the CM said. Revenue secretary Reena Babasaheb Kangale briefed the CM on the flood situation in the Bastar region and the relief measures undertaken so far, it said.

She said that additional rations have already been allocated to all flood-affected districts and are being delivered to the affected families, it said. The collectors informed during the meeting that water levels have now begun to recede at most places and that the situation was under control.

Talking to reporters here, Revenue Minister Verma said the situation has started improving after the heavy downpour stopped on Wednesday night.

“The road from Bijapur to Dantewada has opened. The flooding of a culvert near Chhindgarh between Jagdalpur and Sukma has disrupted vehicular movement. It is likely to be restored by tonight. The Sukma-Konta road will also be opened once the water level reduces on a culvert there,” he said.