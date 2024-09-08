ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 7 Men Dead, 3 Injured in Lightning Strike in Balodabazar-Bhatapara

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

In the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh, seven persons were struck by lightning resulting in three injuries and seven deaths.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Balodabazar: Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck. The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23)," he said. The three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.

