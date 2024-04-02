Chhattisgarh: 3 Minor Sisters Raped in Jashpur, 4 Including 2 Juveniles Arrested

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Three minor sisters were allegedly raped by three boys after they fell unconscious on drinking spiked cold drinks in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday. After regaining consciousness, one of the victims was again raped by an acquaintance, who offered to take her to the police station.

Police said based on the family's complaint, a probe was launched and all four were arrested. Among the four, two are minors, police added.

According to the complaint, three boys tricked the girls by offering them a ride to Mainpat area. The girls alleged that the accused offered them cold drinks that were spiked. On falling unconscious, the girls were allegedly raped by the trio. Later, the accused left the victims, who were in unconscious state, at a bus stand in Pathalgaon and fled from the spot.

After the three girls regained consciousness, one of them called up a boy whom she knew for help. The boy came and offered to guide her to lodge a complaint at Pathangaon police station. However, taking advantage of the situation, the boy raped her, the complaint stated.

When the girl did not return after a long time, the two sisters, who were waiting for her at the bus stand, became worried. They called up their parents at home and narrated the entire sequence of events.

The family immediately informed the police and a probe was initiated. During investigation, police rescued the missing girl from a lodge in Pathalgaon and nabbed the accused.

SDOP Dhurvesh Jaiswal said that the three minor girls were first taken to Mainpat area, where they were raped and then dropped in Pathalgaon. "A team has been formed by Pathalgaon Police and investigation are underway. All four accused have been arrested and are currently being interrogated,'' Jaiswal added.