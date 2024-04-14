Chhattisgarh: 3 Children Charred to Death in Sleep While their Mother Was Away

Surguja: Three children, who were sleeping while their mother was away were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house in Barima village under Mainpat police station of Surguja district of Chhattisgarh in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident took place at about 2 am, police said. The fire broke out when two sisters and their brother were sleeping together at a room. At that time, Sudhani Bai, their mother, had gone to see her fourth child at neighbour's house nearby.

The fire broke out then and quickly engulfed the room where the kids were sleeping giving them no chance to escape. After hearing the screams of the children, the villagers rushed to the spot and doused the fire, but by the time, all three children were burnt to death.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as the children's mother became inconsolable due to the shock. The three deceased children belonged to the age group of 6 to 9 years. Devdhan Manjhi, the father of the three children, works as a labourer in another state. In his absence, his wife was raising these children.

Soon after the incident, a police team from Mainpat police station rushed to the spot. Police are yet to find out the cause behind the fire. A police official said an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.