3 Charred To Death In 'Suspicious' Fire At Home In Chhattisgarh, Probe On

Neighbours found the charred bodies of three family members in their house and informed police following which investigations were launched.

Chhattisgarh: 3 Charred To Death In 'Suspicious' Fire At Home In Chhattisgarh, Probe On
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : 7 minutes ago

Rajnandgaon: Charred bodies of a couple and their three-year old daughter were found in their house in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Friday. A probe is underway to determine as to how the fire broke out, they added.

The incident that took place in Bhavarmara village under Basantpur police station area came to light after neighbours spotted the charred bodies this morning and reported the matter to Surgi Chowki. On information, a team from the local police station, FSL and dog squad reached the spot and investigations were launched.

Deceased have been identified as Bhagwat Sinha (38), Tameshwari Sinha (35) and Bhaavya Sinha (3), police said. Bhagwat ran a grocery shop while Tameshwari was a homemaker.

"Police reached the spot and recovered the three charred bodies. It is still not clear as to how the incident occurred but investigations are underway. A burnt cylinder has also been found inside the room. Probe is on to determine as to how the fire broke out," Rahul Dev Sharma, ASP, Rajnandgaon said.

According to the police, things were scattered inside the room in a suspicious manner. On enquiring the villagers, police found that the family did not have any dispute with anyone. The bodies are being sent for postmortem, they added.

