Chhattisgarh: 26 Naxals Surrender in Dantewada under 'Lon Varattu'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Chhattisgarh: 26 Naxals Surrender in Dantewada under 'Lon Varattu'

Twenty six Naxalites laid down their arms at DRG office in Dantewada on Monday. Under the Lon Varattu campaign, they would be rehabilitated and provided livelihood opportunities.

Dantewada: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, nearly 26 Naxalites active in various areas of Bastar, surrendered in Dantewada on Monday under the Lon Varattu (return to your village) campaign run by the police.

All the Naxalites surrendered at the office of the District Reserve Group (DRG). Most of them were named in cases of murder, robbery and arson. The development is seen as a major success for the Chhattisgarh government.

According to police an anti-naxal campaign is being conducted in entire Bastar region resulting which, the Naxalites have been left scared. The government is trying to get as many Naxalites as possible to return to mainstream society under the Lon Varattu campaign, which is gaining a lot of success, police said.

The surrendered Naxalites will be rehabilitated as per the government's rehabilitation policy. The Naxalites who have laid down their arms will be provided some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living.

Addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh on April 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Naxalism will be eliminated from entire Bastar in the coming five years. During the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, several Naxalites have either been killed or have surrendered.

Police said that the Lon Varatti campaign aims to encourage Naxalites to return to mainstream society.

Read more

  1. Naxal camp busted on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, explosives seized
  2. Arms Suppliers Arrested in Naxal-Hit Palamu of Jharkhand
  3. Dantewada Encounter: Slain Female Naxal Carried Rs 5 Lakh Bounty

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.