Chhattisgarh: 26 Naxals Surrender in Dantewada under 'Lon Varattu'

Dantewada: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, nearly 26 Naxalites active in various areas of Bastar, surrendered in Dantewada on Monday under the Lon Varattu (return to your village) campaign run by the police.

All the Naxalites surrendered at the office of the District Reserve Group (DRG). Most of them were named in cases of murder, robbery and arson. The development is seen as a major success for the Chhattisgarh government.

According to police an anti-naxal campaign is being conducted in entire Bastar region resulting which, the Naxalites have been left scared. The government is trying to get as many Naxalites as possible to return to mainstream society under the Lon Varattu campaign, which is gaining a lot of success, police said.

The surrendered Naxalites will be rehabilitated as per the government's rehabilitation policy. The Naxalites who have laid down their arms will be provided some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living.

Addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh on April 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Naxalism will be eliminated from entire Bastar in the coming five years. During the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, several Naxalites have either been killed or have surrendered.

Police said that the Lon Varatti campaign aims to encourage Naxalites to return to mainstream society.